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Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

Exploring the connections between Indigenous health and the environment

Our Living Lands | By Daniel Spaulding
Published April 13, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Woman with straight brown hair stands at a podium addressing a crowd of onlookers.
Courtesy of Kiara Tanta-Quidgeon
Kiara Tanta-Quidgeon is a Mohegan community advocate and health researcher.

Kiara Tanta-Quidgeon is a Mohegan community advocate and health researcher. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Tanta-Quidgeon about public health challenges facing Indigenous communities and the connections between health and climate.

“Just as the Earth and the land gives things to me to keep me well, like food, like the air I breathe, I am responsible for giving back to the land and to Mother Earth as well,” Tanta-Quidgeon said.
Tags
Environment Our Living LandsIndigenousNative Americans
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
See stories by Daniel Spaulding

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