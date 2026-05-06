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Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

The Indigenous comic book hero protecting water in the Southwest

Our Living Lands | By Jimmy Romo
Published May 6, 2026 at 12:10 PM MDT
Several illustrated frames from an issue of Captain Paiute, an Indigenous superhero comic series created by Theo Tso.
Courtesy of Theo Tso
Captain Paiute is an Indigenous superhero comic series created by Theo Tso.

For Indigenous people, water is life and must be protected. That’s the mission of Captain Paiute, the main character of an Indigenous comic book series created by Theo Tso, an enrolled member of the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe.

Tso says that sharing Captain Paiute with Indigenous readers is the best part. “I get kids who are like, ‘Oh wow, this is cool looking, this is awesome,'" Tso said. "And for me, that's the ultimate kudos right there. That's the ultimate pat on the back.”
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Environment Our Living LandsNative AmericansIndigenous
Jimmy Romo
Jimmy Romo-Buenrostro joined Nevada Public Radio in 2025 as an Indigenous affairs reporter and producer.
See stories by Jimmy Romo

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