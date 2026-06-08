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Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

Non-traditional recipes for traditional foods

Our Living Lands | By Daniel Spaulding
Published June 8, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Woman with dark hair carries a colorful bag as she walks through a forest collecting edible plants.
Courtesy of Tawiya Andrew-Williams
Tawiya Andrew-Williams is a Nimíipuu Environmental Scientist and current student in the Washington State University BioRise program.

Traditional foods can be used in non-traditional ways. Tawiya Andrew-Williams is a Nimíipuu Environmental Scientist and a student at Washington State University. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Andrew-Williams about incorporating traditional foods into modern dishes, food sovereignty, and more.

“You just have to get out there and get to know your lands, get to know your homelands,” Andrew-Williams said. “And I'm super excited because I feel like every time I go out, I find myself understanding another plant.”
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Environment Our Living LandsNative AmericansIndigenous
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
See stories by Daniel Spaulding

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