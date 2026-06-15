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Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

Spring whaling delays in the Arctic

Our Living Lands | By Alena Naiden
Published June 15, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Men wearing snowsuits stand around the carcass of a whale.
Courtesy of Chucky Panitchaiq Hopson II
The first spring whale for the community this year.

For many coastal Arctic communities, whaling is a key food source and an important way to maintain Iñupiat traditions. But this year, in the far north, spring whaling in Utqiagvik is off to a late start because of unusual ice conditions.

"People were getting frustrated, you know. People get hungry for muktuk,” hunter Daaqsi Moore said. “It was good to see everybody's spirits flip when Chucky landed that whale.”
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Environment Our Living LandsNative AmericansIndigenous
Alena Naiden
Based at Alaska Desk partner station KNBA in Anchorage, Alena Naiden focuses on rural and Indigenous communities in the Arctic and around the state.
See stories by Alena Naiden

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