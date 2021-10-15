How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected you? Idaho health officials want to know

State health officials want to know how the pandemic has affected Idaho families.

The anonymous survey asks where people get their information about COVID-19, whether the pandemic is still a problem and how their emotional well-being has been.

The division of behavioral health said it will use this information to better tailor its programs and get them to those who need them most.

Americans’ mental health has taken a beating during the pandemic.

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll found nearly 1 in 3 adults reported having symptoms of anxiety or depression from mid-to-late September.

About 30% of Idahoans in that survey said they felt anxious or depressed.

That’s improved from the beginning of this year, but still far more than the 1 in 10 adults reporting similar symptoms during the first half of 2019.

The Idaho survey will be open until Oct. 31 and anonymous results will be published online.

