Enrollment for Idaho's 2022 health care exchange is now open

Monday, Nov. 1 was the first day to enroll in Idaho's state-run health exchange. The deadline to apply is sooner than you think.

To buy health insurance from the state’s exchange, you only need to check two boxes:

“You do have to have income,” said Pat Kelly, Executive Director for Your Health Idaho, “and you do need to be either a U.S. citizen or legally present.”

Your Health Idaho is Idaho’s health insurance exchange, where people can shop for health insurance from multiple providers.

He says the program has counselors fluent in multiple languages to guide people through the process.

“We do understand that some people may not have a permanent address and we can certainly work with that,” he said.

Last year, the deadline to buy coverage on the exchange was extended two weeks to the end of December, but that won’t be the case this year. Interested Idahoans must enroll by December 15.

Those who do may qualify for a tax credit meant to reduce the cost of monthly insurance premiums.