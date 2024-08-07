© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio continues operating under reduced power. Here's what you need to know (and when we'll be back at full power)

For the first time in 40 years, EPA bans pesticide linked to fetal health risks

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published August 7, 2024 at 5:00 AM MDT
Associated Press

For the first time in 40 years, the federal Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency suspension of a pesticide. The EPA found Dacthal, also known as DCPA, can significantly affect the health of unborn babies.

In a press release, the federal agency said it had decided on the historic ban “because unborn babies whose pregnant mothers are exposed to DCPA, sometimes without even knowing the exposure has occurred, could experience changes to fetal thyroid hormone levels, and these changes are generally linked to low birth weight, impaired brain development, decreased IQ, and impaired motor skills later in life, some of which may be irreversible.”

In a statement, Assistant Administrator for the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Michal Freedhoff said the weed killer is “so dangerous it needs to be removed from the market immediately.”

“It’s EPA’s job to protect people from exposure to dangerous chemicals. In this case, pregnant women who may never even know they were exposed could give birth to babies that experience irreversible lifelong health problems,” Freedhoff added.

Director of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture Lloyd Knight said the pesticide does not appear to be very common.

“The products will immediately be unregistered so they're not going to be allowed to use. They're prohibited from distribution with the exception of an existing stock return to the manufacturer,” he said.

Knight said there are thousands of registered pesticides in use in Idaho and prohibiting this one should not cause disruption to crops.

“This is certainly going to be a product that's not available, but I would imagine that there are other products available to come in behind it,” Knight said.

The EPA found that crops registered unsafe levels of the pesticide 25 days after application. First introduced in 1958, Dacthal has been primarily used in agriculture, on broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage and onion crops.
Tags
Health PesticidesEPAIdaho State Department of Agriculture
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate