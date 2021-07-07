How To Stay Safe During The Idaho Heat Wave

A dangerous heat wave has settled over the Western U.S., particularly the Northwest. Across Idaho, cities are seeing temperatures 10 to 15 degrees higher than normal for this time of year – putting the state on track to have one of the hottest summers on record.

RECORD HEAT expected this week. Heat is the #1 weather-related killer in the US. Stay hydrated and cool, limit physical activity and sun exposure, and keep children and pets out of parked vehicles. #idwx #orwx #PNWheatwave pic.twitter.com/oY8spyIrz8 — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) June 28, 2021

Keeping cool in heat like this should be top of mind, for yourself and your community. Heat is one of the leading causes of weather-related fatalities , according to the National Weather Service.

During extreme heat warnings, remember:

I grew up on an old farm in MT that didn’t have AC. Tip from my mom for dealing with heat: she never cooked indoors — Frankie Barnhill (@fabarnhill) June 27, 2021

Stay indoors, with air conditioning when possible

Drink plenty of water

When outside, limit sun exposure & seek out shade

Avoid strenuous activities

Wear light or loose-fitting clothing

Check on family and neighbors

Extreme heat can also affect our infrastructure – think irrigation, agriculture , transportation and electricity.



Tips from Idaho Power to keep your home cool:

With record-high temperatures in the forecast this week, we're encouraging all of our customers do what they can to conserve energy 4-9pm each day, when energy demand is highest.



Turn the thermostat up (72 to 75), keep blinds closed & turn off unneeded lights. #LightenTheLoad pic.twitter.com/JtSigguaLO — Idaho Power (@idahopower) June 27, 2021

Ceiling fans can make the air feel several degrees cooler.

Make sure your fan is spinning counterclockwise in the summer to create a downdraft to maximize the cooling sensation

But remember: fans cool people, not rooms. Turn them off when you leave the room.

Cover windows with drapes or shades

Use appliances that create heat (think: oven, dryer, dishwasher) in the early morning or late evening to avoid the hottest times of the day.

Or don't use those hot appliances at all! Consider grilling on the porch or line-drying your laundry outside.

To cool down, take a cool shower or wear lightweight clothing, rather than cranking the AC.

If you're leaving your house for a few days, turn off the air conditioning.

Prolonged exposure to heat can result in heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Know the signs of heat-related illnesses:

