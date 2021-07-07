How To Stay Safe During The Idaho Heat Wave
A dangerous heat wave has settled over the Western U.S., particularly the Northwest. Across Idaho, cities are seeing temperatures 10 to 15 degrees higher than normal for this time of year – putting the state on track to have one of the hottest summers on record.
RECORD HEAT expected this week. Heat is the #1 weather-related killer in the US. Stay hydrated and cool, limit physical activity and sun exposure, and keep children and pets out of parked vehicles. #idwx #orwx #PNWheatwave pic.twitter.com/oY8spyIrz8— NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) June 28, 2021
Keeping cool in heat like this should be top of mind, for yourself and your community. Heat is one of the leading causes of weather-related fatalities, according to the National Weather Service.
During extreme heat warnings, remember:
I grew up on an old farm in MT that didn’t have AC. Tip from my mom for dealing with heat: she never cooked indoors— Frankie Barnhill (@fabarnhill) June 27, 2021
- Stay indoors, with air conditioning when possible
- Drink plenty of water
- When outside, limit sun exposure & seek out shade
- Avoid strenuous activities
- Wear light or loose-fitting clothing
- Check on family and neighbors
Extreme heat can also affect our infrastructure – think irrigation, agriculture, transportation and electricity.
Tips from Idaho Power to keep your home cool:
With record-high temperatures in the forecast this week, we're encouraging all of our customers do what they can to conserve energy 4-9pm each day, when energy demand is highest.— Idaho Power (@idahopower) June 27, 2021
Turn the thermostat up (72 to 75), keep blinds closed & turn off unneeded lights. #LightenTheLoad pic.twitter.com/JtSigguaLO
- Ceiling fans can make the air feel several degrees cooler.
- Make sure your fan is spinning counterclockwise in the summer to create a downdraft to maximize the cooling sensation
- But remember: fans cool people, not rooms. Turn them off when you leave the room.
- Cover windows with drapes or shades
- Use appliances that create heat (think: oven, dryer, dishwasher) in the early morning or late evening to avoid the hottest times of the day.
- Or don't use those hot appliances at all! Consider grilling on the porch or line-drying your laundry outside.
- To cool down, take a cool shower or wear lightweight clothing, rather than cranking the AC.
- If you're leaving your house for a few days, turn off the air conditioning.
Prolonged exposure to heat can result in heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
Know the signs of heat-related illnesses:
At-risk populations for heat-related illness include:
- Older individuals
- Pregnant women
- Newborns
- Children
- Individuals experiencing homelessness
- Those with underlying health conditions
- Pets
