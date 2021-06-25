Here's How To Save Energy While Beating The Heat, Idaho

As temperatures spike, so will electricity bills. Finding ways to save money while staying cool is crucial.

RECORD HEAT expected next week. Heat is the #1 weather-related killer in the United States. Be safe! Stay hydrated and cool, limit physical activity and sun exposure, and keep children and pets out of parked vehicles. #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/aUj09BUynV — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) June 24, 2021

With the Treasure Valley set to reach triple digits seven out of the next 10 days, people are looking for ways to beat the heat without emptying their wallets.

Theresa Drake is the senior manager of customer relations and energy efficiency at Idaho Power. She said one of the easiest ways to save money is by making small adjustments to your house’s temperature.

“For every degree that you can adjust your thermostat up in the summertime,” Drake said, “you can save about 2% of your energy bill.”

She also said taking other simple steps like closing your blinds and windows during the day will reduce energy use and have a significant impact on keeping your home cool.

“We would love for customers to use energy as freely as they’d like to," Drake said, "but we’d also like them to focus on, at least for right now, ways to be energy efficient."

Avoiding electricity during summertime peak hours, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., is another key way Drake said people can help conserve energy.

Here are some other tips from Idaho Power: