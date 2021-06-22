Boise Shelters Offer Shade, Water And Sunscreen To Homeless Populations

With temperatures reaching into triple digits in and around the Treasure Valley, homeless populations are especially vulnerable during this time of year.

Boise shelters are offering shaded areas to provide relief to people without housing.

The executive director of Boise’s Interfaith Sanctuary, Jodi Peterson, said the supplies and education they provide are crucial.

“We work on creating shade, getting all the prevention stuff: reusable water bottles, popsicles, summer hats, sunscreen,” Peterson said, “We just work on trying to keep them safe.”

The shelter has partnered with the Corpus Christi House to provide more cool spaces for the growing homeless population.

“The need is greater than what any of our shelters can do on their own anymore during the day,” Peterson said.

Right now, there isn’t an indoor cool area for this population, but Peterson said they’re looking for one to use as soon as possible.

Interfaith Sanctuary is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Corpus Christi House offers relief Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m to 2 p.m.

