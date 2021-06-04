© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho News

Fire Officials: Boise River Still Too Dangerous To Float

Boise State Public Radio | By Heath Druzin
Published June 4, 2021 at 4:29 PM MDT
Boise River Garden City whitewater
Scott Graf
/
Boise State Public Radio
Fire officials are warning that the Boise River is still too fast and clogged with potentially deadly debris to float.

Unseasonably hot weather has Idahoans eying their rafts and paddleboards. But fire officials are warning the Boise River is still far too dangerous to float.

Temperatures rose to more than 100 degrees in Boise Thursday, making it feel a lot like floating season. But the river is still running swift, cold and clogged with hazards.

“We are trying to keep people out of the river at this point because it's not safe to float,” Boise Fire Department spokeswoman Heather Fleek said.

Fleek said until Friday the river was too dangerous even for fire crews to clear potentially deadly debris from the river.

“Oftentimes there are trees or pieces of trees and other sharp objects that can be hidden in the water,” she said.

The official start to float season varies from year to year, but Fleek says that likely won’t be until the end of the month or early July. Until then, Treasure Valley water enthusiasts should stick to flat water spots, like Quinn’s Pond.

Heath Druzin
Heath Druzin was Boise State Public Radio’s Guns & America fellow from 2018-2020, during which he focused on extremist movements, suicide prevention and gun culture.
