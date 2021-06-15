© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho News

Why You'll Need To Inflate Your Own Rafts Before Floating The Boise River This Summer

Boise State Public Radio | By Gustavo Sagrero
Published June 15, 2021 at 7:07 AM MDT
Updated June 16, 2021 at 3:48 PM MDT
With the sun bearing down on them a crowd of people exit the Boise river with a mix of rafts in hand. A crowd on the bridge looks on.
Kyle Green
/
Idaho Statesman

Floating the six-mile stretch of the Boise River usually means launching off at Barber Park. Tuesday is the first day this year Boiseans are able to take off down the river from the sandy beach.

Barber Park no longer has inflators for people to fill their rafts with air, so the park staff recommends people bring their own equipment — you can even get portable ones to bring with you on your float.

Scott Koberg, director of the Ada County Parks and Waterways, said the move aims to decrease congestion in the park.

"We have a line of 30 to 50 people behind each one of those," he explained, "The air in that line doesn't fill those inflatables rapidly enough."

The park has rafts to rent that can fit between two and six people. They also have tubes and life vest rentals.

While they recommend everyone wears a life vest, kids 14 and under are required to have one before they go on the river.

Gustavo Sagrero
Gustavo Sagrero has spent his early years as part of many Boise community projects; from music festivals, to Radio Boise, to the Boise Weekly, before leaving his hometown to work in fine dining abroad. Si gusta compartir un relato, no duda en comunicarse.
