Idaho's 'abortion trafficking' law under fire from other states

Idaho’s so-called “abortion trafficking” law is getting opposition from out-of-state. Twenty state attorneys general are supporting a federal lawsuit seeking to overturn the legislation.

Spearheaded by Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, the brief filed Sunday accuses Idaho of unconstitutionally regulating interstate travel.

The state law passed earlier this year makes it a felony for anyone helping a pregnant minor obtain an abortion without the consent of her parents. That includes abortion providers located in other states, who have seen significant increases in patients coming from Idaho since the medical procedure was mostly outlawed here last summer.

The brief cites a news report that in a single month last year a Planned Parenthood clinic in Pullman, Wash. saw a 16% increase in its share of patients coming from Idaho, which is less than 10 miles away.

Idahoans in July 2022 made up 78% of that clinic’s patients.

“[Our states] recognize Idaho may regulate abortion within its borders,” the brief states. “But Idaho cannot purport to criminalize the lawful provision of abortion care outside the state.”

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s office has yet to officially respond to the federal lawsuit. It requested a deadline extension until the end of this month.

