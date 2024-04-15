© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.

U.S. Supreme Court allows Idaho ban on youth transgender medical care to take effect

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published April 15, 2024 at 4:23 PM MDT
U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court says Idaho’s law banning gender-affirming care for minors can go into effect after all.

The law was supposed to take effect in January. It bans the use of cross-sex hormones, puberty blockers and surgical options in cases of transgender patients under 18.

Both the federal district court and 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a universal injunction to the law – barring its enforcement until a ruling is reached.

Justice Neil Gorsuch’s majority opinion issued Monday said lower courts are too often imposing far-reaching injunctions and need to scale them back.

The Supreme Court’s ruling will allow the plaintiffs to still receive treatment as the case continues.

Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador cheered the decision, saying, “Those suffering from gender dysphoria deserve love, support, and medical care rooted in biological reality.”

The ACLU, which represents the plaintiffs, says it is an “awful” result for transgender kids and their families.

No potential trial dates or further hearings are currently scheduled for the case in Idaho’s federal district court.

Copyright 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
Law & Justice Transgender RightsU.S. Supreme CourtRaul Labrador
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season. If you have a tip, please get in touch!
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate