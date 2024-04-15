U.S. Supreme Court allows Idaho ban on youth transgender medical care to take effect

The U.S. Supreme Court says Idaho’s law banning gender-affirming care for minors can go into effect after all.

The law was supposed to take effect in January. It bans the use of cross-sex hormones, puberty blockers and surgical options in cases of transgender patients under 18.

Both the federal district court and 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a universal injunction to the law – barring its enforcement until a ruling is reached.

Justice Neil Gorsuch’s majority opinion issued Monday said lower courts are too often imposing far-reaching injunctions and need to scale them back.

The Supreme Court’s ruling will allow the plaintiffs to still receive treatment as the case continues.

Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador cheered the decision, saying, “Those suffering from gender dysphoria deserve love, support, and medical care rooted in biological reality.”

The ACLU, which represents the plaintiffs, says it is an “awful” result for transgender kids and their families.

No potential trial dates or further hearings are currently scheduled for the case in Idaho’s federal district court.

