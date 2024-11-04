Live election results from across Idaho

With near record-setting early voting over, Idaho is set to head to the polls on Election Day. Most ballots will be cast on Tuesday in every corner of Idaho, with local and regional contests, every seat of the legislature, a statewide proposition and constitutional amendmnet to be decided, in addition to the presidential election.

Poll workers will be on the job well before sunrise, through the day and into the night. In Ada County, Idaho's largest election operation, County Clerk Trent Tripple said something like 1,500 poll workers will be on the job. Most of them are well experienced at this and a fair amount of people who started out wanted to know more about the process and just how secure it is.

"Some of the folks that are coming out to work with us are ones that have had questions and wanted to learn more about the elections process, so they have a vested interest in coming to find out how we actually do things," said Tripple. "And we've always encouraged people as they come and ask us questions, if the best way to learn this is to volunteer and come watch us do the process."