Idaho May 2026 Primary Election Live Updates

Ada County released some early and absentee voting numbers on Monday. The Ada County Clerk's Office is predicting 40 to 50% turnout.

Nearly 13,000 people have already cast ballots at early voting locations, about 72% checking in as Republicans for the closed primary. Seventeen percent requested Democratic ballots and 9% unaffiliated, according to the county.

About three of every four early voters were aged 60 or older.

Ada County has also distributed more than 20,000 absentee ballots, about half of which have been returned so far. Absentee requests skewed differently than early voting by party, with 58% Republican ballots, 27% Democratic and 14% unaffiliated.

If you're still holding on to your absentee ballot, it needs to be returned to a dropbox by 8 p.m:

