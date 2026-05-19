LIVE UPDATES
Idaho May 2026 Primary Election Live Updates
- Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day
- Results will start to come in shortly after 9 p.m. MT
- You can register to vote at the polls with valid identification and a document that shows your name and address
- Check out our voters' guide here
Early voting data from Ada County
Ada County released some early and absentee voting numbers on Monday. The Ada County Clerk's Office is predicting 40 to 50% turnout.
Nearly 13,000 people have already cast ballots at early voting locations, about 72% checking in as Republicans for the closed primary. Seventeen percent requested Democratic ballots and 9% unaffiliated, according to the county.
About three of every four early voters were aged 60 or older.
Ada County has also distributed more than 20,000 absentee ballots, about half of which have been returned so far. Absentee requests skewed differently than early voting by party, with 58% Republican ballots, 27% Democratic and 14% unaffiliated.
If you're still holding on to your absentee ballot, it needs to be returned to a dropbox by 8 p.m:
- Ada County Elections — 400 N Benjamin Ln, Ste 100
- Eagle City Hall — 660 E Civic Ln
- Star City Hall — 10769 W State St
- Meridian City Hall — 33 E Broadway Ave
- Kuna City Hall — 751 W 4th St
- Boise City Hall — 150 N Capitol Blvd