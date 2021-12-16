Tom Huizenga

A continuing pandemic, an attempted coup d'etat at our Capitol and further racial injustice — just a few things on my mind this year. In perilous times, music often comes to my rescue, and I leaned hard on music again in 2021. Thankfully, musicians hunkered down in studios with robust results. The thrill of discovering Emily D'Angelo's plush voice was a highlight this year, as was facing the staggering symphonic force of the 90-year-old composer Sofia Gubaidulina and delighting in the debut album by a quartet of teenage percussionists. These are among my rays of hope shining through another embattled year.

Top 10 Albums of 2021

• Wild Up, Julius Eastman Vol. 1: Femenine

• Arooj Aftab, Vulture Prince

• Emily D'Angelo, enargeia

• Toumani Diabaté & London Symphony Orchestra, Kôrôlén

• Anna B Savage, A Common Turn

• Recap, Count to Five

• Lucy Dacus, Home Video

• Žibuoklė Martinaitytė, Saudade

• Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, Andris Nelsons, Sofia Gubaidulina: Orchestral works

• Lucas Debargue / Gidon Kremer / Kremerata Baltica, Zal – The Music of Miłosz Magin

Top 10 Songs of 2021

• Toumani Diabaté & London Symphony Orchestra, "Elyne Road"

• Anna B Savage, "Baby Grand"

• Arooj Aftab, "Baghon Main"

• Tyshawn Sorey & Alarm Will Sound, "For George Lewis"

• Lucy Dacus, "Thumbs"

• Recap, "Hedera"

• Baby Rose, "Go"

• Will Liverman, "Two Black Churches: No. 2, The Rain"

• Morgen Wurde, "Weiht"

• Max Richter & Baltic Sea Philharmonic, "Flowers of Herself"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.