© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. join Extremely American podcast host Heath Druzin for a Twitter Spaces conversation on militias in America with Dina Temple-Raston
Music

Big Thief spreads its bets

By Jonaki Mehta,
Noah Caldwell
Published February 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM MST
Big Thief.
Josh Goleman
/
Courtesy of the artist

Big Thief released a new album on Feb. 11, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, that is demonstrative of the band's tightly-knit, collaborative spirit. Produced by drummer James Krivchenia, the 20-track project was purposefully recorded in four distinct and very different locations around the country – Upstate New York, Topanga Canyon in Calif., Telluride, Colo. and Tuscon, Ariz.

"We came up with this idea," Krivchenia explains, "of structuring the record by recording. Four different places with four different engineers, with four different batches of Adrianne's songs, because Adrianne had written a lot of songs – we were kind of choosing from 50 or 60 like, voice memos."

In an interview with NPR's All Things Considered, Big Thief discusses its region-hopping experiment of Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, and how they've evolved within, and as, a band.

You can use the audio player at the top of this page to hear the story, and find more from Big Thief below.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Music
Jonaki Mehta
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
See stories by Jonaki Mehta
Noah Caldwell
See stories by Noah Caldwell