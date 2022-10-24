© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Music

Boise State Public Radio celebrating Public Radio Music Day

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published October 24, 2022 at 2:35 PM MDT
Public Radio Music Day 2022
noncomMUSIC Alliance

Since the first student-led broadcast hit the air in 1976, music has been vital to Boise State Public Radio.

Over the years, our music station has brought millions of songs and performances to listeners from artists around the world, and from right here at home. We offer a thoughtful range of genres on our schedule through locally-hosted and nationally-syndicated programs.

We celebrate the broad and diverse collection of sounds and styles that reflect the vast cultures of the American public and would like to think noncommercial music stations are a vital force in sustaining music accessibility and enriching our communities.

This Wednesday, October 26, please join us in celebrating the third annual Public Radio Music Day in recognition of how public radio contributes to highlighting local artists and music discovery. Visit www.publicradiomusicday.org for more information.

