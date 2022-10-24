Boise State Public Radio celebrating Public Radio Music Day

Since the first student-led broadcast hit the air in 1976, music has been vital to Boise State Public Radio.

Over the years, our music station has brought millions of songs and performances to listeners from artists around the world, and from right here at home. We offer a thoughtful range of genres on our schedule through locally-hosted and nationally-syndicated programs.

Every week, more than 27 million Americans tune in to their local radio stations to discover, learn, and enjoy new music. On Public Radio Music Day, we recognize public radio’s special role in music discovery. See how stations are participating: https://t.co/8ENTwtiwzV pic.twitter.com/QxkfWnliDR — B🎃ise State Public Radi🎃 News (@KBSX915) October 22, 2022

We celebrate the broad and diverse collection of sounds and styles that reflect the vast cultures of the American public and would like to think noncommercial music stations are a vital force in sustaining music accessibility and enriching our communities.

This Wednesday, October 26, please join us in celebrating the third annual Public Radio Music Day in recognition of how public radio contributes to highlighting local artists and music discovery. Visit www.publicradiomusicday.org for more information.