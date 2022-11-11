© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Music

First wave of artists announced for Treefort 11

Boise State Public Radio News | By Katie Kloppenburg
Published November 11, 2022 at 11:49 AM MST
Treefort.jpg
Tyler Garcia
/
Treefort Music Fest

Treefort Music Fest announced the first wave of artists to perform at Treefort 11 March 22-26, 2023.

The artists include more than 185 emerging and renowned artists from 25 states and 15 countries. Some of the headliners include Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Leikeli47, Margo Price, Surf Curse and Cautious Clay.

There will be more than 20 venues in downtown Boise during the five-day festival. Most notably, the Main Stage will be moving to Julia Davis Park. A news release from Treefort says the parking lot where Main Stage was before is turning into an apartment complex and the parking lot of The Owyhee, which hosted Alefort and Foodfort, is turning into a boutique hotel.

Treefort Stage Graphic
Treefort Music Fest

With the new location, Treefort is working with new partners, including the Davis Family, Zoo Boise, Boise Parks and Recreation and the cultural sites near the park.

If you are an artist or band and want to perform at Treefort 11, submissions are still open for a few more weeks. Passes for Treefort Music Fest are on sale now — prices will go up in the new year.

Music Treefort Music FestDowntown Boise
Katie Kloppenburg
Hello, I’m Katie and I’m a social media enthusiast here at Boise State Public Radio.
