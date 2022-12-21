NPR Music 2022 Staff Picks: Bobby Carter

Top 10 Albums of 2022

• Redveil, learn 2 swim

• Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE

• Alex Isley & Jack Dine, Marigold

• Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

• Amber Mark, Three Dimensions Deep

• DOMi & JD BECK, NOT TiGHT

• K. Roosevelt, Solstice

• JID, The Forever Story

• Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights

• Freddie Gibbs, $oul $old $eparately

Top 10 Songs of 2022

• Hailey Knox, "Sun Bun Boy"

• Louis Cole, "Park Your Car On My Face"

• Vince Staples, "When Sparks Fly"

• Nxworries feat. H.E.R., "Where I Go"

• Q, "Today"

• Lil Yachty feat. Playboi Carti, "Poland"

• Smino feat. J. Cole, "90 Proof"

• Nas, "First Time"

• Swish Jaguar, "Morning Sunrise"

• Ari Lennox, "POF"

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.