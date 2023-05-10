30A Songwriters Sessions: Chuck Prophet

Today, we're taking you to the 30A Songwriters Festival in Florida, an annual event that brings together almost 200 songwriters to perform in the Florida sun along the Emerald Coast each January. One of the songwriters who joined in this year was Chuck Prophet.

Prophet came to prominence with the band Green on Red, which was part of the Paisley Underground scene in the 1980s, and Prophet has put out an extensive catalog of solo albums since then. Longtime World Cafe listeners are sure to recognize some of those songs, like "Summertime Thing," as Prophet first came on the show in 1997.

You also may have heard his music on TV shows like True Blood, Sons of Anarchy and Californication. His most recent album came out in 2020, called The Land That Time Forgot, and in this session, recorded by our friends at Nashville affiliate WMOT, he begins with a song from that album called "High as Johnny Thunders."

