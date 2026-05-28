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What the next generation of classical musicians sounds like

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 28, 2026 at 10:07 AM MDT

Classical music has a reputation as old, elite and maybe not for younger audiences. But From the Top is trying to change that. It’s a national public radio show and podcast that showcases and trains musicians ages 8 to 18, giving them performance opportunities, mentorship and a platform to tell their stories.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan talks with 11-year-old pianist Wilson Liu, 13-year-old violinist Emel Cubukcu, and From the Top alumnus Kadar Qian about reshaping what classical music sounds like now.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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Here & Now Newsroom

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