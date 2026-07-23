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Tiny Desk Radio: Caroline Polachek, Flea, Natalie Merchant

NPR
Published July 23, 2026 at 11:10 AM MDT
Tiny Desk Concert with Natalie Merchant.
Jun Tsuboike
/
NPR
Tiny Desk Concert with Natalie Merchant.

We've got a trio of artists who were, or are, central to other bands. Host Robin Hilton presents them as solo acts: Caroline Polachek, who co-founded Chairlift; Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea; and Natalie Merchant, who sang with 10,000 Maniacs.

Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.

Caroline Polachek: Tiny Desk Concert

Flea and the Honora Band: Tiny Desk Concert

Natalie Merchant: Tiny Desk Concert

Tiny Desk Radio is produced by Walter Ray Watson, Dhanika Pineda and Noah Caldwell. Neil Tevault is the Technical Director. Our series editor is Lars Gotrich. Suraya Mohamed is our executive producer. Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music. And our theme was composed by Kaelin Ellis.

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