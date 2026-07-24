Dalia Stasevska shines a light on Ukraine's neglected composers on new album
Dalia Stasevska is a rising star in the conducting world. On her new album, "Ukrainian Mixtape," she's promoting some of Ukraine's neglected composers.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Dalia Stasevska is a rising star in the conducting world. On her new album, "Ukrainian Mixtape," she's promoting some of Ukraine's neglected composers.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.