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Tiny Desk Radio: Oklou, Dan Deacon, Fred again..

NPR
Published August 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM MDT
Watch the Fred again.. Tiny Desk concert here.
Zayrha Rodriguez
/
NPR
Watch the Fred again.. Tiny Desk concert here.

How do electronic music artists translate their bleeps and bloops at the Tiny Desk? Host Bobby Carter presents three musicians who were up for the challenge: Oklou, Dan Deacon and Fred again..

Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.

Oklou: Tiny Desk Concert

Dan Deacon: Tiny Desk Concert

Fred again..: Tiny Desk Concert

Tiny Desk Radio is produced by Walter Ray Watson and Noah Caldwell. Lars Gotrich is our editor, and Neil Tevault is our technical director. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer of NPR Music. And Sonali Mehta is the executive director. Our theme was composed by Kaelin Ellis.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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