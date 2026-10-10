'Genius grant' winner Immanuel Wilkins explains how he weaves Black history into his music
Saxophonist and composer Immanuel Wilkins talks about the impact that winning a 2026 MacArthur Fellowship will have on his art.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Saxophonist and composer Immanuel Wilkins talks about the impact that winning a 2026 MacArthur Fellowship will have on his art.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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