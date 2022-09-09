© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Music

Hrishikesh Hirway: Finding balance through deconstructing music

By James Delahoussaye,
Manoush ZomorodiKatie Simon Rachel Faulkner
Published September 9, 2022 at 7:44 AM MDT

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour We Contain Multitudes.

Hrishikesh Hirway always wanted to be a musician. When his dream didn't go as planned, he navigated complex feelings of success and failure — embracing opportunities that became unexpected gifts.

About Hrishikesh Hirway

Hrishikesh Hirway is a musician, songwriter and music producer.

He's recorded several albums under the name The One AM Radio. He's also composed original music for Netflix, ESPN, the NBA as well as the Sydney Opera House.

Hirway is also the the host and producer of several podcasts, including Song Exploder, Home Cooking with Samin Nosrat and The West Wing Weekly with Joshua Malina. He's helped launch Google's first original podcast and has produced podcasts for Mailchimp. He's also an advisor on digital strategy for the Library of Congress.

Hirway lives in Los Angeles, California.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Katie Simon, Manoush Zomorodi and Rachel Faulkner. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

James Delahoussaye
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Simon
Rachel Faulkner
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.