Idaho's Unemployment Claims Remain Steady

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, national first-time unemployment claims rose 25% the week-ending Jan. 7. Idaho’s jobless numbers remain steady, with about 30,000 residents receiving on-going state or federal benefits.

Weekly initial unemployment claims — made by newly laid-off individuals — is a barometer for the strength or weakness of the job market. In Idaho, 4,685 people made those claims last week, 1.5% more than the week before. Overall, claims remain well above average, but the Idaho Department of Labor said the small weekly bump is pretty typical for this time of year.

Continuing claims — people making recurring requests for state benefits —rose about 8% last week, to 14,390.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, as of Dec. 26 there were about 15,000 additional Idaho residents receiving on-going federal unemployment benefits. Compared to mid-November, that number has fallen by about 1,000 people.

Follow Troy Oppie on Twitter @GoodBadOppie for more local news.

Copyright 2021 Boise State Public Radio