Three People Injured In Shooting At East Idaho Middle School

RIGBY — Three people were shot at Rigby Middle School on Thursday morning, Jefferson County chief deputy John Wolfe told Idaho Education News outside the school.

Two of those injured are students and one is an adult custodian. Their injuries were non-critical, Wolfe said. The suspected shooter, a student at the school, is in custody.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon confirmed three people were transported by ambulance from the school to the hospital Thursday morning. All three are in stable condition.

“Everything is secure,” Wolfe said, adding that multiple agencies are investigating the shootings.

In the early afternoon, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center spokeswoman Coleen Niemann said the hospital had released the adult who had been injured and that both pediatric patients were in fair condition, the Post Register reported.

Schools will be closed district-wide Friday, but school counselors will remain available, the Jefferson School District announced Thursday afternoon.

A father escorts his daughter from the Rigby High school after a school shooting Thursday morning.

“Today we had the worst nightmare a school district could encounter,” said Jefferson County School District Superintendent Chad Martin, according to the Associated Press. “What we know so far is the shooter has been apprehended. There is no further threat to the students.”

A long row of vehicles had formed outside the school at 10:30 a.m., where parents lined up to pick up their children, who had been relocated to nearby Rigby High.

Some families embraced in the middle school parking lot. Others held hands as they left the high school within hours of the shootings.

Read the entire story from Idaho Ed News here.