What Do Idaho Parents And Their 12- To 15-Year-Olds Think About Getting The COVID Vaccine?

Federal regulators have said that it’s more than safe for children, 12- to 15-years-old, to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. After the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the green light for emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine, the expansion “brings us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy,” according to Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting FDA commissioner.

“I think that we should all get the vaccine as soon as possible and not be scared about it,” said Hayes Nogle, who just turned 12 in April. “It’s been proven to be very effective and safe.”

Hayes, his 9-year-old brother Hank, and their mom Hannah joined a number of parents and adolescents to talk about the vaccine and preparing for its expansion to include 12- to 15-year-olds.

