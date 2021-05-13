© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
What Do Idaho Parents And Their 12- To 15-Year-Olds Think About Getting The COVID Vaccine?

Boise State Public Radio | By George Prentice
Published May 13, 2021 at 7:37 AM MDT
051321_VaxKids_GP.jpg
Megan Brandel, Angie Devitt, Hannah Nogle, Zahra Virani and Brian Wilcox
(Clockwise from bottom right) Zahra Virani and son Zayan, Angie Devitt and daughter Eve, Hannah Nogle and sons Hayes and Hank, Brian Wilcox and son Ephraim and Megan Brandel and daughter Nevin.

Federal regulators have said that it’s more than safe for children, 12- to 15-years-old, to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. After the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the green light for emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine, the expansion “brings us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy,” according to Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting FDA commissioner.

“I think that we should all get the vaccine as soon as possible and not be scared about it,” said Hayes Nogle, who just turned 12 in April. “It’s been proven to be very effective and safe.”

Hayes, his 9-year-old brother Hank, and their mom Hannah joined a number of parents and adolescents to talk about the vaccine and preparing for its expansion to include 12- to 15-year-olds.

George Prentice
George Prentice has been honored for his decades-long career in broadcast and print journalism. As news editor of Boise Weekly, he won multiple awards for his investigative reporting and took home top prizes in the fields of crime/courts, environmental, health, religion and feature reporting.
