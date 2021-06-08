© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Idaho Health And Welfare Knew COVID-19 Data From Schools Would Be Inconsistent

Boise State Public Radio
Published June 7, 2021 at 9:23 AM MDT
covid_playground.jpeg

Idaho Health and Welfare reported about 16,000 children with COVID-19 between September and late May. School reports of COVID infections differed, totaling about half that number. As Troy Oppie explains, Health and Welfare knew early-on the data would be far from perfect.

Tags

NewsCOVID-19Idaho SchoolsIdaho Department of Health and Welfare
Related Content
Load More