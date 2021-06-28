-
Scorching temperatures in the Treasure Valley this week are creating dangerous conditions, especially for vulnerable populations. Nonprofits are stepping up to provide places for people to stay cool.
As temperatures spike, so will electricity bills. Finding ways to save money while staying cool is crucial.
With temperatures reaching into triple digits in and around the Treasure Valley, homeless populations are especially vulnerable during this time of year.
If you like daylight, you’re in luck today: There will be 15 hours and 25 minutes of daylight June 21, to be exact. Indeed, summer has officially arrived. “Right now, we're at our maximum tilt towards the sun,” said Michael Cantin, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service Office in Boise.
Thursday's forecast of triple-digit heat in Boise will easily surpass the previous record of 98 degrees for June 3. But what are the larger implications of it being this hot, this early?