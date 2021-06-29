New Cooling Shelters In Boise Offer Relief From Extreme Heat

Scorching temperatures in the Treasure Valley this week are creating dangerous conditions, especially for vulnerable populations. Some nonprofits are providing resources to help people stay cool.

Consistent three-digit temperatures could mean serious risk for people experiencing homelessness.

New cooling shelters operated by Interfaith Sanctuary are now open in Boise to provide relief from the unrelenting heat.

Duane Anders, the senior pastor at Cathedral of the Rockies Church, agreed immediately when asked if he would open his church as a cooling center.

“I knew the need was real because the heat is crazy at the moment,” Anders said. “We said, ‘Of course we would partner with Interfaith.’ Anything we can do together to make someone’s life better, we’re glad to do it.”

The cooling center at the downtown location is open to anyone who may not have access to air conditioning and needs a place to cool down.

“We really don’t know what the need will be, but we’re willing to meet it,” Anders said. “Whether it’s two or two hundred, we’ve got space.”

The cooling center at the Cathedral of the Rockies is open daily from 12pm-4pm.

Interfaith Sanctuary opened a new cooling center at Boise’s Main Public Library open, which is open now until July 2nd.

The cooling shelters or areas now available in Boise include: