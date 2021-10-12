© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

News

New Nevada cannabis shop opens close to Magic Valley

Boise State Public Radio News | By Heath Druzin
Published October 12, 2021 at 6:29 AM MDT
Marijuana poured from a jar into an outstretched palm.
The first recreational cannabis store in Jackpot, NV opened Monday, less than an hour drive from Twin Falls, ID.

Border towns in Washington and Oregon have had marijuana dispensaries just over the Idaho border for several years. But on Monday, the first recreational cannabis shop near the Magic Valley opened in Jackpot, Nevada.

Jackpot has long been a favorite spot for Idahoans to gamble. With the opening of Thrive Cannabis, the tiny border town will also offer legal marijuana sales less than an hour drive from Twin Falls.

The opening happened despite opposition from officials in Idaho.

In a letter to their counterparts in Elko County, Nevada last year, Twin Falls County Commissioners said the shop could negatively affect health and increase crime.

In a phone interview Monday, Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall said he was not trying to tell another county what to do but is still worried about the potential for increased danger on the well-traveled road between Twin Falls and Jackpot.

“We do have some concerns about having another legal intoxicant that people can partake in and then drive on that road,” he said.

Thrive Cannabis did not return a request for comment.

Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter has said he would likely step up patrols near the border when the shop opens.

Idaho is quickly becoming a drug-enforcement island as neighboring states relax their laws.

Of the six states that border Idaho, only Wyoming has not legalized at least medical marijuana.

Heath Druzin
Heath Druzin was Boise State Public Radio’s Guns & America fellow from 2018-2020, during which he focused on extremist movements, suicide prevention and gun culture.
