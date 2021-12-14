© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today
News

Democrats identify three candidates to replace south central Idaho legislator

Boise State Public Radio News | By Rachel Cohen
Published December 14, 2021 at 9:21 AM MST
Rep. Muffy Davis on the House floor
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio

Democratic leaders in south-central Idaho have chosen three candidates to replace Rep. Muffy Davis (D-Ketchum) who is resigning to join the Blaine County Commission.

The candidates to represent District 26 at the start of the legislative session in January are Ned Burns, the mayor of Bellevue; Karma Fitzgerald, the vice chair of the Lincoln County Democrats; and Don Lappin, the former Democratic precinct captain for Sun Valley.

Gov. Brad Little will appoint one of the candidates who were all interviewed by party leaders.

The appointed candidate is expected to run for office as a Democrat in the May primary next year.

Currently, District 26 includes Blaine, Camas, Lincoln and Gooding counties, and is represented by Davis and Rep. Sally Toone (D-Gooding), as well as Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett (D-Ketchum). Following the redistricting process this fall, the new district will consist of Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties.

Davis was last elected in 2020 and was serving her second term in the Legislature. She’s a seven-time medalist in the Paralympic Games for alpine skiing and cycling and she is a board member on the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. She will replace retiring Blaine County Commissioner Jacob Greenberg in January.

“We appreciate the service that Representative Davis gave us in the legislature, look forward to her work in her new position as a Blaine County Commissioner and are anxious to welcome our new state representative,” said Janie Davidson, the Legislative District 26 Democratic Chair, in a press release.

Burns, the current mayor of Bellevue, has frequently sat in for Davis as an alternate in the Legislature. Fitzgerald is also the president of the Lincoln County Youth Commission and has recently developed a youth center in the rural county.

Find reporter Rachel Cohen on Twitter @racheld_cohen

Copyright 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Tags

NewsIdaho HouseBlaine CountyIdaho Democratic PartyMuffy Davis
Rachel Cohen
Rachel Cohen joined Boise State Public Radio in 2019 as a Report for America corps member. She covers the Magic Valley and the Wood River Valley.
See stories by Rachel Cohen