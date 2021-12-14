Democrats identify three candidates to replace south central Idaho legislator

Democratic leaders in south-central Idaho have chosen three candidates to replace Rep. Muffy Davis (D-Ketchum) who is resigning to join the Blaine County Commission.

The candidates to represent District 26 at the start of the legislative session in January are Ned Burns, the mayor of Bellevue; Karma Fitzgerald, the vice chair of the Lincoln County Democrats; and Don Lappin, the former Democratic precinct captain for Sun Valley.

Gov. Brad Little will appoint one of the candidates who were all interviewed by party leaders.

The appointed candidate is expected to run for office as a Democrat in the May primary next year.

Currently, District 26 includes Blaine, Camas, Lincoln and Gooding counties, and is represented by Davis and Rep. Sally Toone (D-Gooding), as well as Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett (D-Ketchum). Following the redistricting process this fall, the new district will consist of Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties.

Davis was last elected in 2020 and was serving her second term in the Legislature. She’s a seven-time medalist in the Paralympic Games for alpine skiing and cycling and she is a board member on the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. She will replace retiring Blaine County Commissioner Jacob Greenberg in January.

“We appreciate the service that Representative Davis gave us in the legislature, look forward to her work in her new position as a Blaine County Commissioner and are anxious to welcome our new state representative,” said Janie Davidson, the Legislative District 26 Democratic Chair, in a press release.

Burns, the current mayor of Bellevue, has frequently sat in for Davis as an alternate in the Legislature. Fitzgerald is also the president of the Lincoln County Youth Commission and has recently developed a youth center in the rural county.

Find reporter Rachel Cohen on Twitter @racheld_cohen

Copyright 2021 Boise State Public Radio

