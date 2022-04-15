Republican Senate candidates make their cases in Hailey

The retirement of Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett (D-Ketchum) has left an open Idaho Senate seat in a newly-shaped district.

The Republican primary race for that spot is pitting a current legislator, Rep. Laurie Lickley (R-Jerome) against Eric Parker, who is known for his involvement in the 2014 Bundy Ranch standoff in Nevada.

The new District 26, created by last year’s redistricting process, includes Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties.

In the Blaine County Courthouse Wednesday, Republican candidates for the House and Senate races gave short stump speeches during an event hosted by the Blaine County Republican Central Committee.

Lickley , whose second term representing District 25 ends later this year, emphasized her career working in agricultural policy.

“I spent the last 30 years working in public policy on beef industry and natural resource industries for the state of Idaho, and for the beef industry. I understand what it takes to earn a living and protect our industries,” she said.

Lickley said Wednesday she received endorsements from the Idaho State Fraternal Order of Police and Idaho Chooses Life.

She’s squaring off in the Senate race with Parker , who’s a Hailey resident. He’s the founder of the Real 3%ers of Idaho militia . Parker insists his group is not a militia, but it does hold paramilitary trainings.

He spoke against critical race theory Wednesday and claims Idaho politicians who say it’s not being taught locally are wrong.

“I believe that we need somebody who not only knows that it’s there, is worried about their own children, but is a proven fighter,” he said.

Parker lists constitutionality, medical mandates and parental rights as his top campaign issues on his website.

He ran against Stennett in 2020 and won 43.6% of the vote in the general election.

Lickley has raised $18,916 for her 2022 campaign, while Parker has raised $14,860.

The primary is May 17.

Ron Taylor, a Democrat from Hailey and a former fire captain, and Donald Lappin, an independent from Sun Valley, are also running for the Senate seat.

Other District 26 races

State Representative, A

Ned Burns (D)

Mike Pohanka (R)

State Representative, B

Karma Metzler Fitzgerald (D)

Lyle Johnstone (R)

Jack Nelsen (R)

Find reporter Rachel Cohen on Twitter @racheld_cohen

