Shirt drive helps farm workers protect themselves against sun

The Community Council of Idaho will be handing out long-sleeved shirts this Thursday at its annual shirt distribution event. Every year the non-profit collects shirts and gives them to farm workers to make sure they're protected from long days in the sun.

Community Resource Centers

COVID-19 vaccines will also be available at the event at the Wilder Housing Authority and anyone who gets their first vaccine or booster shot will also receive a $50 Walmart gift card.

The event is open to the public.

Location:

Wilder Housing Authority

500 5th St.

Wilder, ID 8376

Date and Time:

Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 3 p.m.-7 p.m.