Shirt drive helps farm workers protect themselves against sun

Boise State Public Radio News | By Karina Llanes,
Sasa Woodruff
Published April 26, 2022 at 7:15 AM MDT
A group of people holding new long-sleeved shirts in front of two red checks with wooden poles in the background.
Community Resource Centers
The Community Council has been distributing long-sleeved shirts in all the locations they have offices.

The Community Council of Idaho will be handing out long-sleeved shirts this Thursday at its annual shirt distribution event. Every year the non-profit collects shirts and gives them to farm workers to make sure they're protected from long days in the sun.

image.png
Community Resource Centers

COVID-19 vaccines will also be available at the event at the Wilder Housing Authority and anyone who gets their first vaccine or booster shot will also receive a $50 Walmart gift card.

The event is open to the public.

Location:
Wilder Housing Authority
500 5th St.
Wilder, ID 8376

Date and Time:
Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

