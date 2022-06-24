© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho groups and politicians react to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published June 24, 2022 at 4:01 PM MDT
Updated June 24, 2022 at 4:32 PM MDT
Photos taken outside the Supreme Court in Washington shows abortion-rights activists protesting following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, at left, and anti-abortion activists celebrating following Supreme Court's decision, at right.
Steve Helber
/
AP
This combination of Friday, June 24, 2022, photos taken outside the Supreme Court in Washington shows abortion-rights activists protesting following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, at left, and anti-abortion activists celebrating following Supreme Court's decision, at right.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the decision that guaranteed a woman’s right to obtain an abortion.

In Idaho, a trigger law that would criminalize most abortions is set to take effect 30 days following the court decision.

Political leaders and groups across the state have weighed in on the ruling – here’s a roundup of their reactions:

Governor Brad Little

In July of last year, Gov. Little and 10 other governors submitted an amicus brief in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health. On Friday, he celebrated the court’s decision.

"I join many in Idaho and across the country today in welcoming the high court's long awaited decision upholding state sovereignty and protecting preborn lives,” Gov. Brad Little said in a statement.

“The decision provides clarity around landmark cases at the center of passionate debate in our country for nearly five decades. This is now clear – the ‘right’ to an abortion was a judicial creation. Abortion is not a right expressed in the U.S. Constitution, and abortion will be entrusted to the states and their people to regulate.”

Little also said there will be “growing needs” for women and families following the decision.

“We absolutely must come together like never before to support women and teens facing unexpected or unwanted pregnancies,” Little said. “Families, churches, charities, and local and state government must stand ready to lift them up and help them and their families with access to adoption services, healthcare, financial and food assistance, counseling and treatment, and family planning.”

Idaho’s congressional delegation 

Idaho’s senators and representatives released statements in support of the Dobbs decision, commenting on how it put abortion policy in states’ hands.

“The Court’s decision recognizes that states have an interest in protecting life at all stages of development by giving Americans the power to decide this matter at the state-level through their elected representatives,” U.S. Senator Jim Risch said in a statement.

U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) issued the following statement:

Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho) echoed the senators' statements when he issued his own Friday afternoon:

Idaho Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-Idaho) also applauded the decisions in Dobbs and Roe v. Wade, calling Friday's ruling a "historic decision."

Idaho Democratic Party

Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea said the Supreme Court’s decision Friday will affect some Idahoans more than others.

“This law is especially cruel because it only applies to those who don’t have the resources to find a way around it. People with means will be able to flee the state to receive abortion care, while Idahoans facing low wages, including a disproportionate share of people of color, will face involuntary pregnancy.”

Republican Attorney General Nominee Raúl Labrador

Former Idaho Congressman and Republican Attorney General Nominee Raúl Labrador issued a statement late Friday afternoon celebrating the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and looking ahead to Idaho's "prudent legal protections for the unborn" when the state's trigger law takes effect.

Idaho Family Policy Center

The overturning of Roe v. Wade is something groups opposed to abortion rights have been working toward for a long time.

“It's been decades of hard work on the part of the pro-life community to ensure that pre-born children receive the constitutional protections that they're due,” said Blaine Conzatti, the president of the Idaho Family Policy Center. “And while that work is not yet done, this is obviously the biggest step forward we've had since 1973.”

Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates said it will provide abortion care in Idaho as long as it’s legally able to. The organization said it will be taking a regional approach to ensure access to abortion for Idahoans.

“We have bordering states that will continue to have access to abortion after the Supreme Court's decision, and they are really concerned about Idahoans,” said Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman, the Idaho State Director for Planned Parenthood.

“And they have come together with us months ago to start making plans on how they can free up their capacity to be able to handle an influx of Idaho patients.”

