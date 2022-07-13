New Boise food hall opens giving visitors a taste of small businesses

Boise residents now have a new food space to sample local vendors.

The Warehouse Food Hall, featuring a dozen businesses, opened on 8th Street Tuesday. More restaurants are set to move in over the next few months.

Most of these businesses started as food trucks or retail pop-ups, and this was an opportunity to move into a more permanent location.

Business owners like Jackson Stutzman say that a place like this gives new life to the pop-up market.

"Where we struggle the most is consistent sales," Stutzman says regarding his business, Idaho Livin. "Something like this, being here, open every single day, is doing well so far. We’re projecting it’s going to be really big for our business.”

Stutzman's retail shop is set up in the center of the space. It will lease the space for at least one month. After that, the space may choose to rotate another small business into the space.

Geronimo Hospitality Group manages the building. Chief Operating Officer Jeff Whiteman hopes this will be a place for the community to come together.

“We’ve got a great melting pot of people, all here to have a good time, whether they’re here to have cocktails, a toasted grilled cheese, whatever it might be,” Whiteman says.

Visitors have a wide variety of options to choose from within the space. Savory options include pizza, sandwiches, barbecue, and Asian cuisine. Those looking for a quick perk can grab coffee or tea, or opt for a sweeter pick-me-up with waffles or smoothies.

There are adult beverages at two different bar counters.

Crystal Murphy, the Warehouse’s assistant general manager, says she’s excited for residents to experience these independently-owned businesses.

“These people have put so much hard work and their soul into all this food, and they’re just trying to bring it to Boise so everyone can see what they’re about,” Murphy says.

The management also plans to host events like sports watch parties and weekly live music.