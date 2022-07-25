Nampa gets new vegetable seed testing lab

A new lab in Canyon County will help farmers access more disease-free seeds.

The seed research and development company Syngenta expanded its operation in Idaho, adding a brand new vegetable seed testing lab to its existing facility just outside of Nampa. This new site is expected to hire around 20 new scientists and skilled workers in the next two years.

Julie Luchetta / Boise State Public Radio News The new Syngenta Lab tests seeds for diseases

The lab will focus mostly on garden beans, peas and sweetcorn and will test its seeds for pathogens and fungus, before selling them to farmers.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Idaho is one of the leading vegetable seed producers in the country. Idaho's high desert plains have dry summers and cold winters, which is an ideal environment to limit disease in seed crops.