Twin Falls School Board approves private security contract for elementary schools

The shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, renewed conversations about safety and preparation in school districts across the country. In Twin Falls, that discussion has led the school district to hire a private security team.

The Twin Falls School District Board of Trustees approved a $576,000 contract Monday evening for 10 private security officers to be stationed at elementary schools this year.

The contract is with Eagle Eye Security, Inc. based in Kimberly. The private security officers will wear uniforms and will be armed.

There are currently six School Resource Officers employed by the Twin Falls Police Department, but they spend most of their time at high schools or middle schools, and the district wanted a team dedicated to elementary schools.

The contract approved Monday says the private security officers will report to Eagle Eye Security, solely. It also says Eagle Eye will be responsible for training and educating the officers.

But the school district said the contractors will be working side-by-side in training and response with the School Resource Officers, and that the private security officers will be Idaho POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training) certified.

The district also said there would be a formalized information sharing system between Eagle Eye and the Twin Falls Police Department.

The company and the school district will agree on the officers’ duties, which will not include enforcing the district’s discipline policies.

The agreement is for one academic year. District employees said they would consider including the cost of extending the program in a future levy.

Find reporter Rachel Cohen on Twitter @racheld_cohen

Copyright 2022 Boise State Public Radio

