Hundreds gather to grieve the "unmeasurable loss" of killed U of I students

Hundreds of students gathered on Boise State University campus to honor the four University of Idaho students killed in Moscow last weekend. Student Body President Adam Jones, BSU president Marlene Tromp and students who knew the victims spoke to the crowd at the candlelight vigil.

“I look around here tonight and I see hundreds and hundreds of sad and distraught faces, people who have clearly felt an unmeasurable loss,” said Jones. “You have to remember that the way is with each other. Don't forget that you are not alone. That you have others. That others have you.”

Julie Luchetta / Boise State Public Radio A crowd of mostly students brought flowers and messages to a candlelight vigil organized by BSU.

On November 13, Moscow Police Department responded to a call of an unconscious individual on King Road near the U of I campus. When they arrived on scene, they found four deceased individuals.

“Ethan Chapin. Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves. They matter,” said President Tromp. “I want you to say their names. Ethan. Zane. Madison. Kaylee. They matter and you matter.”

“I knew one of the girls, Maddie. It hits close to home for me because I know that they're all hurting and I wanted to show my support," said Stephen Vaudreuil from Coeur d’Alene. "There's not a whole lot you can do in a situation like this, but to just try to be there for the people around you, the people that were directly affected by this.”

Julie Luchetta / Boise State Public Radio BSU Student Body organizers distributed candles for the crowd to hold at the vigil honoring the U of I victims.

Police still have not identified a suspect, but there was no sign of forced entry. Officials said it appears to be an “isolated, targeted attack,” but shared very few details with the public. Autopsy results confirmed stabbing as the cause of death.

“It's been very eerie ever since I first saw the news. I was confused and very on edge while it is very sad and it feels cold and lonely and very confusing, it also feels that we have each other,” said Brooke White, a freshman at Boise State.

"It's really made me think that I need to be a little more aware of my surroundings,” she added, "it's scary."

“I graduated from the University of Idaho in 2021," said Janae Smith, "I'm here to pay my respects, to say goodbye to my friends, to be with the people in our community, part of our Vandal family. I don't know. I'm just here to say goodbye.”

Police have set up a tip line and are asking the public to call or email if they have any information: 208-883-7180 or tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.

