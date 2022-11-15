Moscow Police release more information on alleged homicide near University of Idaho

The Moscow Police Department released more information on the alleged homicide that happened near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13.

Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a nearby apartment after the Moscow Police Department said they responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found the four students.

The students were identified as:



Ethan Chapin, 20 years old, of Conway, WA

Madison Mogen, 21 years old, of Coeur d’Alene

Xana Kernodle, 20 years old, of Avondale, AZ

Kaylee GonCalves, 21 years old, of Rathdrum

Police say no weapons have been found yet but based on preliminary information they believe that "an edged weapon such as a knife" was used. Autopsies are expected to be completed later this week, according to the Associated Press.

Police also believe this was an isolated attack and there is no threat to the community, but there are no suspects in custody.

Investigators are working on a timeline of relevant events to re-create the activities on the evening of Nov. 12 and early morning of Nov. 13, following all leads and identifying any persons of interest.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anybody who may have information to call the Moscow Police Department at 208-882-COPS. The Idaho Statesman reports Idaho State Police, along with other state and federal law enforcement agencies, are helping with the investigation.