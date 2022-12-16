© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
As we approach the end of the year, the days are getting shorter and the nights longer.The team at Boise State Public Radio is leaning into the darkness to share stories that take place at nighttime and bring you to spaces that are bustling – or undisturbed – after the sun sets.Find the stories in our series “After Dark” below, or hear them on Morning Edition.

Red lighting could rewild night skies plagued by light pollution

Boise State Public Radio News | By Sasa Woodruff
Published December 16, 2022 at 5:05 AM MST
Forest trees in Grand Teton Nation Park are light with red lights, a backdrop of stars stands behind the tree's silhouettes
Hunter Cole
/
Boise State University
In Grand Teton National Park, biology professor Jesse Barber is testing how red street lights might mitigate the effects of light pollution on wildlife, such as moths and bats.

This story is part of a series called "After Dark." Find other stories in the series here.

The longest night of the year will be on December 21, the winter solstice. For about a century, Earth’s nights have not been as dark as they once were because of artificial lighting including street lights, neon signs and car headlights.

In this installment of our “After Dark,” series, we hear from Boise State University professor, Jesse Barber, who’s studying how lighter nights are affecting animals and insects and how an experiment in Grand Teton National Park could mitigate the effects of light pollution.

Here are a few things you can do to lessen light pollution:

