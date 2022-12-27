Three Idaho Universities join forces with others in the region to boost tech innovation

Three Idaho Universities are partnering up with others in the region to form a tech research alliance.

Boise State University, Idaho State University and the University of Idaho will join forces with ten other institutions in Montana, Wyoming and North and South Dakota to boost economic growth and technological advancements.

The partnership, called Mountains and Plains University Innovation Alliance, will combine the universities’ research, education and training programs to attract high-tech industries to the region.

To date, it has connected researchers looking into the fields of quantum computing, forest and rangeland management, cybersecurity and agriculture.

Home to 16 of the country's 36 tribal colleges , the participating universities will also partner with traditionally underserved populations and work with tribal nations.

In a news release, Boise State University President Marlene Tromp called this collaboration a “big win for Idaho,” while ISU Vice President for Research Martin Blair said it would help solve problems unique to the region.

This collaboration will allow Idaho to compete for specific federal funds from agencies such as the National Science Foundation, the Department of Defense, or the Department of Energy.