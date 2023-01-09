© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
News

Heavy rains, excessive use leads to muddy trails closure in the Boise foothills

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published January 9, 2023 at 12:59 PM MST
A muddy trail surrounded by dry yellowed grass in the Boise foothills.
Ride to Rivers
/
Ridge to Rivers
Sweet Connie Trail in the Boise Foothills is facing closure following heavy rain and usage leading to excessive muddiness.

As more rain showers are predicted over the coming days, officials are closing a few hiking trails in the Ridge to Rivers system due to damage caused by heavy use. High levels of rain and snowfall this season has caused the paths to split from excess muddiness, exacerbated by foot traffic.

Officials said the damage has been caused by unseasonably warm weather, above freezing temperatures over the last few weeks and overuse. They also warned it is so severe it could lead to seasonal closure.

The damage on Hippy Shake, Tram and Heroes trails was caused by humans.

In a news release, Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said the community would have to come together to avoid further closures.

He added “if you are leaving tracks or stepping off the trail to avoid mud, it’s time to turn back.”

Old Pen Trail at Table Rock Reserve and Ridge Crest Trail in Military Reserve are currently closed for the winter.

