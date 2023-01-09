Heavy rains, excessive use leads to muddy trails closure in the Boise foothills

As more rain showers are predicted over the coming days, officials are closing a few hiking trails in the Ridge to Rivers system due to damage caused by heavy use. High levels of rain and snowfall this season has caused the paths to split from excess muddiness, exacerbated by foot traffic.

Officials said the damage has been caused by unseasonably warm weather, above freezing temperatures over the last few weeks and overuse. They also warned it is so severe it could lead to seasonal closure.

The damage on Hippy Shake, Tram and Heroes trails was caused by humans.

In a news release, Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said the community would have to come together to avoid further closures.

He added “if you are leaving tracks or stepping off the trail to avoid mud, it’s time to turn back.”

Old Pen Trail at Table Rock Reserve and Ridge Crest Trail in Military Reserve are currently closed for the winter.