Floods trigger mandatory evacuation for parts of Hailey

Boise State Public Radio News | By Sasa Woodruff
Published May 16, 2023 at 4:28 PM MDT
A bird's eye view of a housing map in Hailey with green and red zones marking an evacuation order for flooding
Blaine County Sheriff
Blaine County Sheriff has issued this map for evacuation notices for flooding in the Della View neighborhood.

The Blaine County Sheriff has issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents on War Eagle Drive in the Della View neighborhood in Hailey.

The National Weather Service warned flooding in the Wood River Valley would be increasing over the next couple of weeks.

Hailey is providing sand at two locations: the corner of War Eagle Dr. and Silver Star Dr., and at the corner of Cedar St. and Silver Star Dr.

Ketchum residents can pick up up to 20 sandbags at the Street Department building.

Blaine County has flood resources for residents as well as local resources for flooding.

Sasa Woodruff
When I was a University of Utah freshman, I marched up the hill to KUER to hand deliver a $20 check. The receptionist was so excited a teen listened (and donated!) to public radio that she told me to call the news director for an internship. I did and I've been working in media ever since.
See stories by Sasa Woodruff