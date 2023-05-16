Floods trigger mandatory evacuation for parts of Hailey

The Blaine County Sheriff has issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents on War Eagle Drive in the Della View neighborhood in Hailey.

The National Weather Service warned flooding in the Wood River Valley would be increasing over the next couple of weeks.

Hailey is providing sand at two locations: the corner of War Eagle Dr. and Silver Star Dr., and at the corner of Cedar St. and Silver Star Dr.

Ketchum residents can pick up up to 20 sandbags at the Street Department building.

Sandbags will be provided by the CIty (limit 20 oer household), and can be picked up at the Ketchum Street Dept:

200 Tenth Street, M-F 7:30a to 3p



Go to https://t.co/zDVu99CAHR for more information and resources 🌊 pic.twitter.com/FDr7VEo8nS — Ketchum, Idaho (@Ketchum_Idaho) May 5, 2023

Blaine County has flood resources for residents as well as local resources for flooding.