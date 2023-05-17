Boise Fire recovers body believed to be kayaker from river during training mission

The Boise Fire Dive Rescue Team was holding a training on the Boise River on Tuesday when it recovered a body believed to be the kayaker who went missing on May 1.

As Boise State Public Radio previously reported, the man was last seen near E. Parkcenter Bridge. The body was recovered about a quarter mile from that location, according to a news release. Boise Fire recovered an inflatable kayak from the river on that day.

Nine Boise Fire units, including the river rescue boat, and Boise Police with drones responded to look for the man, but were not able to find him. The incident was turned over to the Ada County Sheriff's Office to investigate a missing person.

The Ada County Coroner will identify the victim pending notification of next of kin.

On May 13, the Boise Fire Department rescued a man who was floating in the river without a life jacket when he fell out of his tube. Dive 1 found the man holding on to a tree in the middle of the river. Due to the swift flows and cold temperatures, officials said he was not able to swim to shore.

A dangerous River Condition notice is in effect. The following river hazards can warrant the notice to be issued:

