High speed internet coming to rural communities in western Idaho and eastern Oregon

More rural communities in western Idaho and eastern Oregon will soon have access to high speed internet.

The Oregon Telephone Corporation is receiving a total of $30 million in federal dollars to expand high speed internet access across Grant County, Oregon, as well as Canyon Ada counties in Idaho. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced Monday the private company is receiving a grant of $15 million and a $15 million loan.

At a press conference, White House Advisor Mitch Landrieu said high speed internet could help with population decline in rural areas.

“Young people want to be able to live where their children can do their homework at home, not in a McDonald's parking lot,” Landrieu said.

Optical fibers will bring high speed broadband directly to 7300 people, 145 businesses, 4 educational facilities and roughly 500 farms.

“In agricultural communities, high speed Internet can transform farming practices, enabling farmers to use more sustainable, data driven approaches to precision agriculture,” Landrieu added.

Qualifying low-income residents will also be able to receive rebates of up to $30 a month on their internet bill. The installation and program launch is expected to start within a few months.

“High-speed internet is a key to prosperity for people who live and work in rural communities,” Secretary Vilsack said in a press release.

The project is part of $714 million in grants and loans to bring broadband to rural communities farmers and businesses in 19 states across the country.